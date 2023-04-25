Tucker out at Fox News: Was it because of my bullying, lying, conspiracies, harassment, or sexism?
Credit: Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Dave Granlund, Rivers, and Guy Parsons. It really didn’t take anyone by surprise based on the evidence made public in Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News, which ended in a $787 million settlement last week. But early Monday the network announced that pundit Tucker Carlson was no longer with the company. It’s worth noting that NPR reported that Carlson is the focus of two separate sex discrimination lawsuits filed by his former senior booking producer, Abby Grossberg. (Fox also booted the senior executive producer of Carlson’s show, Justin Wells, who also is named as a defendant in that lawsuit.)

Tucker Carlson out at Fox: "Hey, you can't leave Fox News, Tucker... just who are we liberals supposed to hate on Fox now? We really need to hate someone, anyone..."
Credit: Rivers, Cagle Cartoons / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Tucker's Gone: And we'll be right back...
Credit: Guy Parsons, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist

Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Rivers, Cagle Cartoons

Rivers, Editorial Cartoonist

Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.

Guy Parsons

Guy Parsons, Editorial Cartoonist

Guy is a cartoonist, designer, and illustrator. His work has appeared in Sports Illustrated, the Globe and Mail and the Calgary Herald, and his cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

