Editorial cartoons by Dave Granlund, Rivers, and Guy Parsons. It really didn’t take anyone by surprise based on the evidence made public in Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News, which ended in a $787 million settlement last week. But early Monday the network announced that pundit Tucker Carlson was no longer with the company. It’s worth noting that NPR reported that Carlson is the focus of two separate sex discrimination lawsuits filed by his former senior booking producer, Abby Grossberg. (Fox also booted the senior executive producer of Carlson’s show, Justin Wells, who also is named as a defendant in that lawsuit.)
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.
