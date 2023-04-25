The Connecticut Supreme Court building in Hartford Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Sandra Slack Glover

Gov. Ned Lamont nominated Sandra Slack Glover of Guilford Tuesday to serve as an Associate Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

If confirmed, Glover, 52, will fill the seat held by Maria Araújo Kahn, who resigned last month after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Glover is currently Chief of the Appellate Unit at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, a role she has held since 2010. She has a distinguished career as an appellate attorney and public servant.

In her current role, Glover briefs and argues criminal and civil cases at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, while also providing training and supervision to attorneys on appellate procedure, legal writing, and oral advocacy. She has also served as chair of the Appellate Chiefs Working Group, a committee of appellate chiefs from across the country, and is a member of the Second Circuit Advisory Rules Committee and a fellow of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers.

Lamont praised Glover’s accomplishments, stating, “Sandra Slack Glover is highly respected within Connecticut’s legal community and around the country as an accomplished appellate lawyer. Throughout her career, both in private practice and public service, she has demonstrated a respect for the rule of law and a commitment to ensuring that justice is served fairly. Selecting nominees for the Supreme Court is a decision that I take very seriously. Sandra has the qualities that meet the high standards that the residents of Connecticut deserve from their highest court.”

Glover expressed her gratitude for the nomination, saying, “I am deeply honored to be nominated by Governor Lamont to serve in this important position, and I am grateful for the trust he is placing in me. If confirmed by the General Assembly, I will work hard every day to continue serving the interests of justice for the people of Connecticut.”

Glover’s qualifications include a B.A. with high distinction in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia, an M.A. in political science from Duke University, and a J.D. with highest honors from the University of Chicago Law School, where she served as articles editor of the University of Chicago Law Review. She has also clerked for Justice Sandra Day O’Connor of the U.S. Supreme Court and Chief Judge Richard A. Posner of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, and has worked in private practice in Washington, D.C., and as an appellate attorney in the Environment and Natural Resources Division at the U.S. Department of Justice before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Glover’s nomination will now be forwarded to the Connecticut General Assembly for its advice and consent.