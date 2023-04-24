Sick Earth. Aliens in a spaceship look at Earth, which has a human face and has an ice pack on its head and a thermometer in its mouth.
Editorial cartoons by John Darkow, Dick Wright, and Adam Zyglis. CBS News reports that a Panamanian tribe needs to be relocated from their coastal island due to climate change: “There’s no other option.” The World Economic Forum offers its Global Risks Report for 2023 with the message, “Welcome to the age of the polycrisis.” (Listen to the podcast here). And the CEO of Dominion tells “60 Minutes” that Fox News “knew the truth.” (Watch the interview here).

Uncle Sam is wide awake in bed with the following thoughts: IRS, Inflation, China, Fentanyl, National Security, Ukraine, School shootings, war, energy crisis, teacher unions, lawlessness, CRT, economy, Russia, Food costs, Biden crime family, border crisis...
Fox News Defamation: Rupert Murdoch says to Lady Liberty, you need a settlement too?
