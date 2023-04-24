Editorial cartoons by John Darkow, Dick Wright, and Adam Zyglis. CBS News reports that a Panamanian tribe needs to be relocated from their coastal island due to climate change: “There’s no other option.” The World Economic Forum offers its Global Risks Report for 2023 with the message, “Welcome to the age of the polycrisis.” (Listen to the podcast here). And the CEO of Dominion tells “60 Minutes” that Fox News “knew the truth.” (Watch the interview here).
John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist
Dick Wright has been an award-winning editorial cartoonist for decades, drawing for the San Diego Union, the Providence Journal, Scripps-Howard Newspapers, and the Columbus Dispatch. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
Adam Zyglis, Editorial Cartoonist
Adam Zyglis is the staff cartoonist for The Buffalo News. His cartoons are internationally syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Adam Zyglis, Editorial Cartoonist