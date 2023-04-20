Christina Capitan, whose CT Cannawarriors’ group gathered on the south side of the state Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut, on Thursday for their annual 4/20 Rally, spoke to a reporter about what her group was advocating this year. Credit: Doug Hardy / CTNewsJunkie

A group called the CT CannaWarriors held a rally to advocate for expanded cannabis rights in Connecticut on Thursday on the south side of the state Capitol. It was 4/20 and also the anniversary of the legalization of recreational cannabis in the state.

A few dozen supporters and members of the group spent the afternoon holding signs that asked motorists to honk in support of cannabis.

Christina Capitan, who spoke for the group Thursday, said they want the state to continue working toward equity within the context of cannabis legalization and, among other things, “Ending the use of state and federal resources to intimidate, investigate or otherwise discriminate against or infringe upon the civil rights of Connecticut residents cultivating and/or sharing cannabis, recognizing that legal means the end of enforcement actions against citizens at every level.”

She said there are still people who are incarcerated on non-violent, pre-legalization marijuana charges, and for that reason the group is advocating for the legislature to call a vote on House Bill 6787, An Act Concerning The Prosecution Of Cannabis Related Cases And Modification Of Sentences For Cannabis Related Offenses. Essentially, the group’s press release says the legislature should immediately and retroactively facilitate sentence modifications and the release of all non-violent cannabis offenders incarcerated in Connecticut, regardless of intent or quantity.

Capitan, of East Windsor, also said cost continues to be a barrier for people in need of medical marijuana. She said there are many who are suffering from various illnesses who simply can’t afford a $125 medical marijuana card.

Capitan also said the state should allow regular weed consumers and home growers to access testing for their produce for greater transparency when that practice becomes legal. As of now, there is essentially no way for anyone but the small number of growers who have been licensed thus far to test any cannabis products grown in Connecticut.