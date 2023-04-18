Editorial cartoons by Dick Wright and R.J. Matson. The Guardian’s Margaret Sullivan opines that President Joe Biden is too old and not especially popular, but he is the Trump slayer, and that’s why he is right to run in 2024. And CNN reports Clarence Thomas will amend financial disclosure forms to reflect a 2014 real estate sale to GOP megadonor Harlan Crow.
Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist
Dick Wright has been an award-winning editorial cartoonist for decades, drawing for the San Diego Union, the Providence Journal, Scripps-Howard Newspapers, and the Columbus Dispatch. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist
R.J. Matson, Editorial Cartoonist
R.J. Matson draws editorial cartoons for CQ Roll Call. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by R.J. Matson, Editorial Cartoonist