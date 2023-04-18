This post was originally published on this site

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Connecticut last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Apr. 6 to Apr. 14. Stocks headquartered in Connecticut, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. All 23 stocks that met the criteria in Connecticut were included in the list.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +7.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#23. Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

– Last week price change: -2.6% (-$1.82)
– Market cap: $21.3 billion
– Headquarters: Hartford
– Sector: Finance and Insurance

#22. W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB)

– Last week price change: -2.6% (-$1.62)
– Market cap: $16.2 billion
– Headquarters: Greenwich
– Sector: Finance and Insurance

#21. Avangrid Inc (AGR)

– Last week price change: -2.5% (-$1.01)
– Market cap: $15.4 billion
– Headquarters: Orange
– Sector: Utilities

#20. Cigna Group (The) (CI)

– Last week price change: -2.3% (-$6.19)
– Market cap: $77.0 billion
– Headquarters: Bloomfield
– Sector: Finance and Insurance

#19. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

– Last week price change: -2.2% (-$0.49)
– Market cap: $5.3 billion
– Headquarters: Norwalk
– Sector: Information

#18. Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

– Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.38)
– Market cap: $5.7 billion
– Headquarters: Stamford
– Sector: Manufacturing

#17. Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

– Last week price change: -0.6% (-$0.10)
– Market cap: $5.3 billion
– Headquarters: Greenwich
– Sector: Finance and Insurance

#16. Gartner (IT)

– Last week price change: +0.4% (+$1.13)
– Market cap: $24.9 billion
– Headquarters: Stamford
– Sector: Information

#15. Webster Financial Corp. (WBS)

– Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.14)
– Market cap: $6.5 billion
– Headquarters: Waterbury
– Sector: Finance and Insurance

#14. Amphenol Corp. (APH)

– Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.50)
– Market cap: $46.5 billion
– Headquarters: Wallingford
– Sector: Manufacturing

#13. Emcor Group (EME)

– Last week price change: +2.0% (+$3.09)
– Market cap: $7.4 billion
– Headquarters: Norwalk
– Sector: Construction

#12. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

– Last week price change: +2.1% (+$1.19)
– Market cap: $14.3 billion
– Headquarters: Windsor
– Sector: Information

#11. Factset Research Systems (FDS)

– Last week price change: +2.3% (+$9.19)
– Market cap: $15.9 billion
– Headquarters: Norwalk
– Sector: Information

#10. Hexcel Corp. (HXL)

– Last week price change: +2.5% (+$1.63)
– Market cap: $5.7 billion
– Headquarters: Stamford
– Sector: Manufacturing

#9. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

– Last week price change: +2.6% (+$66.01)
– Market cap: $99.8 billion
– Headquarters: Norwalk
– Sector: Manufacturing

#8. Hubbell (HUBB)

– Last week price change: +2.9% (+$6.45)
– Market cap: $12.2 billion
– Headquarters: Shelton
– Sector: Manufacturing

#7. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

– Last week price change: +3.5% (+$2.77)
– Market cap: $33.6 billion
– Headquarters: Farmington
– Sector: Manufacturing

#6. Synchrony Financial (SYF)

– Last week price change: +4.1% (+$1.18)
– Market cap: $12.8 billion
– Headquarters: Stamford
– Sector: Finance and Insurance

#5. Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

– Last week price change: +4.8% (+$3.80)
– Market cap: $8.6 billion
– Headquarters: Greenwich
– Sector: Finance and Insurance

#4. Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

– Last week price change: +6.0% (+$2.50)
– Market cap: $37.0 billion
– Headquarters: Farmington
– Sector: Manufacturing

#3. United Rentals (URI)

– Last week price change: +6.4% (+$22.78)
– Market cap: $26.2 billion
– Headquarters: Stamford
– Sector: Real Estate and Rental and Leasing

#2. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

– Last week price change: +6.9% (+$5.13)
– Market cap: $12.2 billion
– Headquarters: New Britain
– Sector: Manufacturing

#1. GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

– Last week price change: +7.9% (+$3.80)
– Market cap: $6.2 billion
– Headquarters: Greenwich
– Sector: Transportation and Warehousing

