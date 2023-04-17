Editorial cartoon by Dick Wright and Frank Hansen. ABC News reports on why document leak suspect Jack Teixeira had a high-level, top-secret security clearance, and Politico covers Lindsey Graham’s comments slamming Marjorie Taylor Greene for defending the leak of classified documents. He branded her remarks as “one of the most irresponsible statements you could make.”
Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist
Dick Wright has been an award-winning editorial cartoonist for decades, drawing for the San Diego Union, the Providence Journal, Scripps-Howard Newspapers, and the Columbus Dispatch. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
