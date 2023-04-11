March cannabis sales (Courtesy of DCP)

The month of March is known for its green and last month was no different for Connecticut’s cannabis sales which topped $22 million. The adult-use market recorded $9.6 million in sales and medical marijuana recorded $12.6 million in sales from March 1 through March 31.

Sales for medical marijuana increased about $1.2 million compared to February and adult-use sales grew by about $2.6 million over the month. This comes at a time when the number of medical marijuana patients is dwindling by about 2,000 since January. There are currently about 47,055 medical marijuana patients in the state.

It was only the third month of recreational cannabis sales. In March medical marijuana patients purchased 339,062 products, and adult-use consumers purchased 234,974. The average price per product was around $37.06 for medical marijuana patients, who don’t pay taxes, and $40.69 per product for those in the adult-use market.

The amount of taxes the state has collected since the adult-use market went live in January is not yet available and sales data for the medical marijuana market is not available prior to Jan. 10, 2023 because seed-to-sale tracking was not previously required for medical marijuana sales.

Transaction limits of 1/4 ounce of raw flower or the equivalent remain in effect for all adult-use purchases. Medical marijuana patients may purchase up to 5 ounces per month and are not subject to individual transaction limits.

There are five locations where adults can purchase cannabis in the state.

Still in its infancy, Connecticut’s cannabis industry has a long way to go to catch up with its neighbors.

In Massachusetts, the state’s recreational market officially exceeded $4 billion in sales in January after launching in 2018. The Bay State has 265 retailers and 14 delivery services operating,