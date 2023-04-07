Editorial cartoons by Dave Whamond and Rivers. ProPublica reported Thursday that US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been accepting lavish gifts and travel from billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow. And a comment from former president Donald Trump added fuel to the House Republicans’ push to cut DOJ funds, according to Roll Call.
Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.
Rivers, Editorial Cartoonist
Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.
