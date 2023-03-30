Congressional Smoking Lapel Pin

Editorial cartoon by RJ Matson. Thoughts and prayers not enough, Senate chaplain says after Nashville shooting. Black urges lawmakers to “try some different things.” Read it from Roll Call
R.J. Matson, Editorial Cartoonist
R.J. Matson draws editorial cartoons for CQ Roll Call. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by R.J. Matson, Editorial Cartoonist