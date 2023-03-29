This post was originally published on this site

New York Police investigate a gang-related nighttime shooting that injured 10 people on 37th Avenue in Corona, Queens. Credit: Ron Adar / Shutterstock

The Nashville Covenant School shooting, which claimed the lives of three 9-year-olds and three adults on March 27, marked the country’s 130th mass shooting of 2023. The tragedy underscores another troubling trend in the U.S.—firearms are the leading cause of death in children between ages 1 and 19, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation data.



Since the start of 2023, the United States has averaged more than one mass shooting per day, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group that tracks gun violence using police reports, government sources, news coverage, and other public data.

No official, universal definition of what constitutes a mass shooting currently exists. Groups define it differently based on the number of victims, whether they are killed or injured, whether the shooting occurs in a public or private space, and whether the shooter targets victims. The Gun Violence Archive defines it as an event in which at least four people were killed or injured.

The lack of a consistent definition creates opportunities for people to interpret the data differently, making it difficult for lawmakers to establish a set of agreed-upon facts upon which to address the issue of gun control.

For example, using a much narrower definition of a mass shooting, security specialists who drafted a 2013 congressional report identified just 78 mass shooting events between 1983 and 2012. This figure starkly contrasts the GVA’s findings for 2014, which determined 273 mass shootings had occurred that year alone.

As to more recent figures, the Gun Violence Archive recorded 647 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022. Compared to this time last year, mass shootings in 2023 are outpacing last year’s rate. Stacker cited data from the Gun Violence Archive to visualize the scope of mass shootings thus far in 2023. Data is as of March 28, 2023.

As to more recent figures, the Gun Violence Archive recorded 647 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022. Compared to this time last year, mass shootings in 2023 are outpacing last year’s rate. Stacker cited data from the Gun Violence Archive to visualize the scope of mass shootings thus far in 2023. Data is as of March 7, 2023.

You may also like: From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history

Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones

Several of the states where mass shootings have occurred this year are those that don’t require gun owners to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon. However, some of this year’s most high-profile mass shootings, like those in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, California, and Washington D.C., happened in states with stricter gun laws.

Gun violence in the U.S. is a complex problem with many contributing factors beyond state laws. A 2022 study from Everytown for Gun Safety comparing state laws to rates of gun violence, however, shows a correlation between the two. States with the most restrictions on gun users also have the lowest rates of gun-related deaths, while states with fewer regulations have a higher death rate from guns.

At 120 firearms per 100 residents, the U.S. is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned guns than people, according to the 2018 Small Arms Survey.

Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space

This year, shooters have attacked people at college campuses, cultural celebrations, gas stations, private residences, downtowns, highways, and most recently, elementary schools.

The deadliest single event to date this year remains the Jan 21. shooting in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a dance hall in an Asian American community during a Lunar New Year celebration.

Nine mass shooting incidents occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 19—the most of any weekend in 2023. That weekend, nine children were shot at a gas station in Georgia, six people were shot on I-57 in Chicago leaving one toddler dead, and five people, including a 4-year-old, were shot at a parade in New Orleans. More about Public Health Public Health Committee Scales Back Safe Drug Use Site Proposal Lawmakers on the legislature’s Public Health Committee said Monday they do not intend to move forward with a proposal to establish three safe drug use… Gen Z Lawmaker Proposes New Office To Prevent Gun Violence On the same day and at almost the same time that two faculty members at a Denver high school were shot by a student, Connecticut’s… Lawmakers Weigh Drug Use ‘Harm Reduction Centers’ Lawmakers considered legislation on Wednesday that would establish three Connecticut locations where individuals would be permitted to consume drugs in the presence of health care… Flavored Nicotine Ban Stalls in Public Health A proposal to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products in Connecticut won’t advance this year after the Public Health Committee stripped the… Show Off Neighbors! Editorial cartoon by Rivers, of Cagle Cartoons. Why are egg prices so high? The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian… OP-ED | Respect And Compromise Make Appearances In Discussion Over Aid-In-Dying Bill Opinion writer Susan Campbell says the long and emotional public hearing and committee meeting on the medical-aid-in-dying bill was missing something that maybe it hadn’t… Public Health Committee Green Lights Aid-In-Dying Proposal For the third time in as many years, the legislature’s Public Health Committee on Friday advanced a bill that would give terminally-ill adults an option… OP-ED | Is ‘Sin’ Paying for Our Government? Opinion writer Jamil Ragland says one of the achievements that Gov. Ned Lamont has touted the most is how his administration “put Connecticut’s fiscal house… OP-ED | As TikTok Gains Notoriety, Proposed Legislation in Connecticut Gains Importance Opinion writer Barth Keck tells us that seemingly overnight, Americans have directed a laser focus on TikTok, the social media platform with more than 1… Tracking Guns From Purchase To Crime Scene The average time between the purchase of a gun and its recovery from a crime scene has gotten shorter in recent years, 2023 data from… Related Lamont’s Gun Proposals Move Out of Judiciary Committee Lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday to advance a proposal from Gov. Ned Lamont which would broaden Connecticut’s ban on certain semi-automatic rifles, prohibit… Keep reading Pistol Permit Repeal In N.C. Editorial cartoon by John Cole. The AP reported that North Carolina’s Senate voted to scrap a requirement that a sheriff formally signs off before a… Keep reading Run Hide Fight Editorial cartoon by John Darkow. CNN reports that the Michigan State University killer was previously charged with a felony but was still able to buy… Keep reading OP-ED | Will Lamont’s Gun Control Proposals Accomplish Anything? Opinion writer Susan Bigelow highlights Gov. Ned Lamont’s plans for new measures aimed at curbing gun violence in the state with what may seem like… Keep reading OP-ED | Ten Years After Sandy Hook, Too Much Work Remains December 14, 2012, is one of those days during which virtually everyone in Connecticut remembers where they were when they heard the news out of… Keep reading Sandy Hook 10-Year Anniversary Sandy Hook 10-Year Anniversary, by R.J. Matson, CQ Roll Call Keep reading

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.