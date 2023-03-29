Real Live Ignorance

John Cole, Editorial Cartoonist

John Cole is a freelancer who is syndicated by CagleCartoons.com. He draws for the Tennessee Lookout, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Pilot, Southern Pines, NC, NC Policy Watch, and the Virginia Mercury.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.