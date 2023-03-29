Real Live Ignorance

Editorial cartoon by John Cole. A North Carolina gubernatorial candidate says ‘God formed me’ to fight LGBTQ+ issues, and polling tells us that even though they are facing hostile legislation, rising generations are more LGBTQ+ than ever (WRAL News & NC Policy Watch reporting).
John Cole, Editorial Cartoonist
John Cole is a freelancer who is syndicated by CagleCartoons.com. He draws for the Tennessee Lookout, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Pilot, Southern Pines, NC, NC Policy Watch, and the Virginia Mercury.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.