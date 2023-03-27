Connecticut’s average price per gallon of regular gasoline by county on March 27, 2023, according to AAA. Credit: Screengrab composite / AAA / CTNewsJunkie

Chaos in the financial markets and fears of a recession may have kept gas prices from jumping this past week, even as Americans embarked on spring travel plans. A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.44 on average nationally and about $3.26 in Connecticut, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Connecticut. Gas prices are as of March 27.

As long as oil prices remain reduced as they are today, prices at the pump could remain stable for drivers, according to AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

Colorado, Delaware, Ohio, Michigan, and Nevada all saw the largest weekly decreases in retail gasoline prices.

Connecticut data

– Gas current price: $3.26

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)

– Year change: -$1.05 (-24.4%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.98 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.52

– Week change: -$0.07 (-1.59%)

– Year change: -$0.72 (-13.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.44 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Connecticut

#1. Bridgeport: $3.32

#2. Windham: $3.31

#3. Lower Fairfield County: $3.28

#4. New London-Norwich (CT only): $3.26

#5. New Haven-Meriden: $3.25

#6. Hartford: $3.24

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.82

#2. Hawaii: $4.82

#3. Washington: $4.25

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.99

#2. Oklahoma: $3.02

#3. Arkansas: $3.03

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect Monday’s gas prices.