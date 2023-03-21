Show Off Neighbors!

Editorial cartoon by Rivers, of Cagle Cartoons. Why are egg prices so high? The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, began in April 2022 and has resulted in the deaths of more than 50 million domestic birds nationwide. Read all about it!
Rivers, Editorial Cartoonist
