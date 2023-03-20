Editorial cartoon by Adam Zyglis. South Lake Tahoe snow. The BBC reports that this California mountain town has been buried by a mountain of snow from repeated storms that meteorologists are calling “atmospheric rivers.” Read it here
Adam Zyglis, Editorial Cartoonist
Adam Zyglis is the staff cartoonist for The Buffalo News. His cartoons are internationally syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Adam Zyglis, Editorial Cartoonist