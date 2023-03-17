Rep. Robin Comey, D-Branford Credit: House Democrat Photo

State Rep. Robin Comey, D-Branford, was removed Friday from her legislative committee and leadership positions in the wake of her arrest on DUI charges resulting from a Thursday night car crash in Hartford.

House Democrats issued a press release Friday morning announcing House Speaker Matt Ritter’s decision to remove her from committee and leadership posts.

She was involved in a rollover crash on Capital Avenue on Thursday evening. Few official details were immediately available and a public information officer with the Hartford Police Department could not be reached Friday for comment on the incident.

According to the department’s arrest log, Comey was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Fox61 aired images of an overturned vehicle with Comey’s legislative plates as well footage of Comey stumbling as Hartford police officers apparently subjected her to a field sobriety test. Moments later an officer placed her in handcuffs.

In his statement, Ritter thanked Hartford police for their quick response and called the situation “extremely dangerous” for Comey and others.

“My immediate reaction is to think about Rep. Comey’s next steps. I hope she focuses on her health and wellbeing and I know that her friends and colleagues will support her in any way we can,” Ritter said. “In light of the seriousness of this situation, I am immediately removing Rep. Comey from all committee and leadership assignments until further notice.”

Until Friday, Comey held the leadership post of assistant majority whip, a position that comes with an additional $6,500 bump in a legislator’s $40,000 base salary. She also served on the Education, Childrens’ and Human Services Committees.

Thursday’s car crash was not Comey’s first public incident of apparent intoxication. In 2021, she appeared discombobulated in CT-N footage of her attempting to speak on the House floor. The chamber stood at ease while others offered her assistance and eventually escorted her out of the room.

That video was briefly subjected to national attention when television host Jimmy Kimmel joke about it during a segment of his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! In a statement, Comey apologized for that incident, which she attributed to anxiety, exhaustion and wine. She took responsibility for the behavior, which she said was not typical of her.