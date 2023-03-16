The Real Backstop

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow. The Financial Times reports about the weekend that US officials hatched a plan to stave off a banking crisis. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank prompted regulators to announce package to restore public confidence.
John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist