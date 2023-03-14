Editorial cartoons by Dave Granland and Dave Whamond. With the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, NPR reports that startups are “‘on pins and needles”‘ until their funds clear. NPR also reports that The White House is avoiding the word “bailout” when it comes to Silicon Valley Bank.
Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist