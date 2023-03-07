Divided Weather Map

Editorial cartoon by Jeff Koterba. The World Economic Forum reports that a dusting of snow on the Hollywood sign that looms over Los Angeles is rare. But it happened last week, and on the same day that record heat was reported in Washington, DC, several degrees of latitude to the north – making the weather especially jarring.
Jeff Koterba, Editorial Cartoonist
Cartoonist, Jeff Koterba, is based in Omaha.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.