Birth control pill pack Credit: Christine Stuart photo

In past years it might have been controversial, but with the disappearance of Roe v. Wade there’s bipartisan support this year to remove obstacles to birth control for women in the state.

The Public Health Committee will hear testimony today about over-the-counter birth control prescribed by a pharmacist, instead of a doctor, and access to emergency contraception from a vending machine.

The Connecticut Pharmacists Association supports the measure, which is part of three pieces of legislation.

Nathan Tinker, CEO of the Connecticut Pharmacists Association, said even in Connecticut where Roe v. Wade is codified that there are 180,000 women who live in “contraception deserts.”

“The simple fact is that pharmacists are the most accessible of all health care providers—95% of Americans live within 5 miles of a pharmacy and they visit their local drug store 20-30 times each year,” Tinker wrote in his testimony. “Pharmacists follow evidence-based recommendations. They provide counseling on services and referral to other providers. And they adhere to rigorous, nationally-accredited training programs designed to equip pharmacy students, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to successfully provide these services.”

He said over 22 states already have similar laws on their books.

“In a recent study in California, 74% of patients said they sought a contraception prescription at a pharmacy because it would be faster than waiting for a doctor’s appointment; 46% said it was because the location and hours were more convenient,” he wrote.

The measures this year have bipartisan support.

Sens. Heather Somers, R-Groton, and Ryan Fazio, R-Greenwich, held a press conference in support of the legislation.

"It's past time to eliminate the stigma around contraceptives, especially for women, and normalize easy, affordable access to hormonal birth control," Somers said. SB 171: AN ACT ALLOWING PHARMACISTS TO PRESCRIBE BIRTH CONTROL MEDICATION HB 5197: AN ACT ALLOWING EMERGENCY CONTRACEPTION TO BE SOLD AND DISPENSED VIA MEDICAL VENDING MACHINES HB 6818: AN ACT CONCERNING PATIENT ACCESS TO REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH CARE

Gov. Ned Lamont pitched the same idea during a press conference marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, 1973 court decision, which had previously made abortion legal nationwide until the U.S. Supreme Court reversed it last year.

“Make it a little easier for people to get access to contraceptive care, the full range of reproductive care, starting with the fact that you can get contraception prescribed by a pharmacist, not necessarily having to go to a doctor’s office,” Lamont said.

Since then, the governor’s administration has included the policy in a wide-ranging bill of proposals from the state Department of Consumer Protection, which oversees licensing for Connecticut pharmacies. Under the bill, pharmacists would be permitted to prescribe up to a year’s supply of birth control.

The legislation would also allow pharmacists to prescribe emergency contraception, more commonly known as the “morning-after pill.” In both cases, pharmacists would be required to complete a training program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education prior to prescribing the pills.

Allowing Plan B or the “morning-after pill” to be dispensed through vending machines also has bipartisan support.

Republican Reps. Devin Carney of Old Saybrook, Tammy Nuccio of Tolland, Nicole Klarides-Ditria of Derby, and Tracy Marra of Darien have proposed legislation to allow emergency contraction vending machines.