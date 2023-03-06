Artificial Intelligence Taking Human Jobs

Editorial cartoon by Dick Wright. A study published by the White House in December 2022 summarizes the potential impact of artificial intelligence on the workforce as follows: AI is a fast-evolving technology with great potential to make workers more productive, to make firms more efficient, and to spur innovations in new products and services. At the same time, AI can also be used to automate existing jobs and exacerbate inequality, and it can lead to discrimination against workers.
Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist
Dick Wright has been an award-winning editorial cartoonist for decades, drawing for the San Diego Union, the Providence Journal, Scripps-Howard Newspapers, and the Columbus Dispatch. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
More by Dick Wright, Editorial Cartoonist