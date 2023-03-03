Still Wear It

Pat Byrnes, Editorial Cartoonist

Pat Byrnes is a long-time cartoonist for The New Yorker, illustrator, humorist, and winner of the National Cartoonist Society’s Silver Reuben. Previous careers include voice actor, ad copywriter, and aerospace engineer. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.