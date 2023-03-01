The Connecticut House of Representatives meets for session on Jan. 25, 2023 Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

On a snowy day that gave new meaning to low voter turnout, Democrats claimed victory Tuesday in three special elections.

In Middletown, Kai Juanna Belton, won the seat held by Rep. Quentin Williams, who was killed in a car crash on Jan. 5. James ‘Jimmy’ Sanchez of Hartford will replace Edwin Vargas Jr. who didn’t take the oath after being re-elected and Anabel Figueroa of Stamford won in Stamford to replace Dan Fox, who also did not take the oath after winning re-election.

The results restore the Democrats 98-53 majority in the House.