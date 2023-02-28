Editorial cartoon by John Cole. The AP reported that North Carolina’s Senate voted to scrap a requirement that a sheriff formally signs off before a person is able to legally purchase a handgun, as part of a broader firearms bill. Law enforcement officials have been working for years to stop the flow of illegal firearms into Connecticut from southern states.
John Cole, Editorial Cartoonist
John Cole is a freelancer who is syndicated by CagleCartoons.com. He draws for the Tennessee Lookout, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Pilot, Southern Pines, NC, NC Policy Watch, and the Virginia Mercury.
