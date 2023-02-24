Editorial cartoons by John Darkow and Randall Enos. Read President Biden’s speech ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Meanwhile, just as states are considering removing protections for gun manufacturers because of the rise in mass shootings, Republican Congress members George Santos, of New York, and Lauren Boebert, of Colorado, have co-sponsored a bill put forward by Republican Congressman Barry Moore, of Alabama, to declare that an “AR-15 style rifle chambered in a .223 Remington round or a 5.56x45mm NATO round [would be] the National Gun of the United States,” according to The New York Post.
John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
Randall Enos, Editorial Cartoonist
For 65 years Randall Enos has done cartoons and illustrations for TV, movies, books, comic strips, magazines, newspapers, posters and the like. Clients have included NBC, The New York Times, The National Lampoon, Playboy, Time, Rolling Stone, and many more. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Randall Enos, Editorial Cartoonist