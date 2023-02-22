Tesla Recall

Editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund. Reuters and other outlets are reporting that Tesla has recalled 362,000 U.S. vehicles that included the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software after U.S. regulators said on Thursday the driver assistance system did not adequately adhere to traffic safety laws and could cause crashes.
Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.