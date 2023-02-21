Man of Many Hats

Editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund. A tribute to Jimmy Carter, who lived a remarkable life both before, during, and after he served as the 39th President of the United States. Tributes began to pour in this week after it was announced that Carter, at 98 and after a series of short hospital stays, had decided on hospice care at home with his family.
Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.
