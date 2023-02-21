CGA website

An Internet outage plagued the Connecticut General Assembly website most of the day Tuesday, but service was restored as of 3 p.m.

The cause of the outage was a piece of networking gear that failed after a partial power outage at the data center Tuesday morning.

Mark Raymond, head of the Bureau of Information Technology Solutions, said it took time to locate the failure that interrupted two types of redundancies.

“We understand how many critical systems are reliant on the technology services that we provide and work every day to bring high quality, stable service to all our state agencies,” Raymond said. “Our goal is to make sure outages like this never happen.”