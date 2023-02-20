East Palestine Water
Credit: Rivers, Cagle Cartoons / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Rivers and Christopher Weyant. The Guardian reports that residents of East Palestine, Ohio are grappling with mixed safety messages two weeks after hazardous chemicals leaked from a train derailment. ‘We just need answers’. And across America, mass shootings continue to add up, with data being tracked by the Gun Violence Archive and news organizations around the world.

The BBC reports that a Mississippi man killed his ex-wife and five others on Sunday just as one person was killed and 10 injured in a shooting rampage in Memphis, Tennessee, according to CNN.

The Texas Tribune took a look at its own state’s record and reported last week that lawmakers there have rejected dozens of bills that would have prevented people from legally obtaining weapons used in many mass shootings. Instead, they’ve made it easier for residents to get guns and harder for local governments to regulate them.

Deadly Ammunition
Credit: Christopher Weyant, The Boston Globe and The New Yorker / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
