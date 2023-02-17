Editorial cartoons by Dave Granlund and Christopher Weyant. The BBC reported Thursday that the rail firm that owned the train that derailed pulled out of a meeting with residents; In Michigan, The74 reports that lawmakers are opening with ‘F—k Your Thoughts and Prayers’ and vowing action after the murders at MSU … and another shooting took place in El Paso on Thursday according to CNN, leaving 1 dead and 3 wounded in the mall next door to where 23 were murdered in a mass shooting in 2019.
Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.
Christopher Weyant, Editorial Cartoonist
Chris Weyant draws political cartoons for The Boston Globe, and the New Yorker. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.