Toxic Rail Crashes
Credit: Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Dave Granlund and Christopher Weyant. The BBC reported Thursday that the rail firm that owned the train that derailed pulled out of a meeting with residents; In Michigan, The74 reports that lawmakers are opening with ‘F—k Your Thoughts and Prayers’ and vowing action after the murders at MSU … and another shooting took place in El Paso on Thursday according to CNN, leaving 1 dead and 3 wounded in the mall next door to where 23 were murdered in a mass shooting in 2019.

Second Amendment Wrong
Credit: Christopher Weyant, The Boston Globe and The New Yorker / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Avatar photo

Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist

Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Christopher Weyant, Editorial Cartoonist

Christopher Weyant, Editorial Cartoonist

Chris Weyant draws political cartoons for The Boston Globe, and the New Yorker. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.