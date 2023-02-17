This post was originally published on this site

Connecticut’s average price per gallon of regular gasoline by county on Feb. 17, 2023, according to AAA. Credit: Screengrab composite / AAA / CTNewsJunkie

Gas prices held steady as drivers demanded less gas over the last week. A gallon of gas was $3.42 on average across the nation and $3.31 in Connecticut, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Connecticut. Gas prices are as of February 17. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Colorado, Florida and Indiana have seen the price of gas per gallon increase the most in the last week, each recording a more than $0.10 jump. Prices could inch up further in the coming weeks. Gas prices tend to increase in March as higher demand for travel over spring break can drive prices upward for consumers.

Looking further out, the Energy Information Administration projects that 2023 and 2024 will feature gas prices that are below 2022’s record levels. The agency forecasts $3 per gallon gas on average for the full year 2024.

Connecticut’s gas price data

– Gas current price: $3.31

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)

– Year change: $-0.35 (+-9.6%)

– Gas tax: $0.25 per gallon (#29 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.98 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.88

– Week change: -$0.07 (-1.4%)

– Year change: +$0.85 (+21.1%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.44 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Connecticut

#1. Bridgeport: $3.39

#2. Windham: $3.37

#3. Lower Fairfield County: $3.35

#4. New London-Norwich (CT only): $3.31

#5. New Haven-Meriden: $3.29

#6. Hartford: $3.27

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $4.88

#2. California: $4.71

#3. Nevada: $4.20

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $3.02

#2. Mississippi: $3.04

#3. Kentucky: $3.07

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.