Welcome to East Palestine, Ohio
Credit: Rivers, Cagle Cartoons / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoon by Rivers, of Cagle Cartoons. Health and environmental concerns are mounting in East Palestine, Ohio, after several derailed train cars released toxic fumes last week. ➤ Read it here from NPR

Rivers, Cagle Cartoons

Rivers, Editorial Cartoonist

Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.