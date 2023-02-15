HARTFORD, Conn. – As winter temperatures continue to drop and become increasingly unpredictable, The Village for Families & Children is reaching out to the community for support. The organization is urging people to contribute online donations to help children in Greater Hartford stay warm by providing them with necessary winter gear by Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Village serves nearly 1,000 students and their families in 17 Hartford and Vernon public schools through its school-based services alone. The children in these communities are in dire need of warm coats, hats, scarves, and mittens to help them survive the harsh winter conditions.

Online donations can help The Village provide children with the winter gear they need and alleviate the burden on families who may be struggling to make ends meet.

The Village is inviting everyone to join in their efforts and #feelthelove by contributing to their online fundraising campaign. Donations can be made at thevillage.org/coats, and any amount of support will be appreciated.

Let’s come together as a community and ensure that no child goes without the essential winter gear they need to stay warm during this challenging time.