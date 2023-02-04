Connecticut’s average price per gallon of regular gasoline by county on Feb. 4, 2023, according to AAA. Credit: Screengrab composite / AAA / CTNewsJunkie

Gas prices in Connecticut and across the nation have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S., keeping Americans home.

Despite the cold weather in some regions, the demand for gas rose slightly. But supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.

A gallon of gas was $3.49 on average nationally this week, while Connecticut’s average price was $3.35, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Connecticut. Gas prices are as of February 3. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Utah and Colorado saw gas prices increase the most of any other states while Delaware, Ohio, and Florida saw gas prices per gallon decline by several cents.

Connecticut gas price data

– Gas current price: $3.35

– Week change: $0.00 (0.0%)

– Year change: $-0.18 (+-5.1%)

– Gas tax: $0.25 per gallon (#29 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.98 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.01

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.6%)

– Year change: +$1.17 (+30.4%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.44 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Connecticut

#1. Windham: $3.42

#2. Bridgeport: $3.41

#3. Lower Fairfield County: $3.38

#4. New London-Norwich (CT only): $3.35

#5. New Haven-Meriden: $3.33

#6. Hartford: $3.32

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $4.93

#2. California: $4.60

#3. Washington: $4.13

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $3.12

#2. Mississippi: $3.15

#3. Missouri: $3.16

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52