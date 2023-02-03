Editorial cartoon by Tom Janssen of the Netherlands. The Grid reports that record profits in 2022 show us that the oil and gas industry remains strong as climate change worsens, and meeting climate targets would mean a rapidly shrinking oil and gas sector, but companies are raking in money and expanding aggressively. Read it here from The Grid.
Tom Janssen, Editorial Cartoonist
Tom Janssen is a Dutch editorial cartoonist, working for the Dutch national daily Trouw and the Netherlands Press Association. His work is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
