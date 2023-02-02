The Groundhog Doesn't Know
Credit: John Darkow, Columbia Missourian / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Groundhogs and Air Travel
Credit: Jeff Koterba, patreon.com/jeffreykoterba / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Groundhog Day
Credit: Rivers, Cagle Cartoons / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
John Darkow

John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist

John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Jeff Koterba

Jeff Koterba, Editorial Cartoonist

Cartoonist, Jeff Koterba, is based in Omaha. His award-winning work appears in over 700 newspapers and his original drawings have flown aboard the space shuttle. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons. He draws with support from you, our readers, on Patreon at jeffreykoterba.

Rivers, Cagle Cartoons

Rivers, Editorial Cartoonist

Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.

