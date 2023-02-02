Groundhog Day

Editorial cartoons by John Darkow, Jeff Koterba, and Rivers. Watch this post for urgent weather news from Manchester today!
John Darkow, Editorial Cartoonist
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
Jeff Koterba, Editorial Cartoonist
Cartoonist, Jeff Koterba, is based in Omaha. His award-winning work appears in over 700 newspapers and his original drawings have flown aboard the space shuttle. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons. He draws with support from you, our readers, on Patreon at jeffreykoterba.
Rivers, Editorial Cartoonist
Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.
