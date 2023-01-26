Top Secret

Editorial cartoons by Jeff Koterba and Randall Enos. The National Archives may send letters to all living former presidents and vice presidents, asking them to go through their records to ensure no classified materials remain in their possession, according to sources familiar with the matter. Representatives for four former presidents have all so far told CNN they do not have any classified records in their possession after news that former Vice President Mike Pence had classified documents in his Indiana home. Read more from CNN
