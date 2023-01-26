Top Secret
Credit: Randall Enos, Easton, CT / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoons by Jeff Koterba and Randall Enos. The National Archives may send letters to all living former presidents and vice presidents, asking them to go through their records to ensure no classified materials remain in their possession, according to sources familiar with the matter. Representatives for four former presidents have all so far told CNN they do not have any classified records in their possession after news that former Vice President Mike Pence had classified documents in his Indiana home. Read more from CNN

Road to 2024

Road to 2024 - depicting Biden on a bike and Trump in a golf cart, and both with loose classified documents
Credit: Jeff Koterba, patreon.com/jeffreykoterba / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Classified Documents Are Everywhere

Classified Documents Are Everywhere
Credit: Jeff Koterba, patreon.com/jeffreykoterba / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Jeff Koterba

Jeff Koterba, Editorial Cartoonist

Since 1989, Jeff Koterba has been drawing six editorial cartoons a week for the Omaha World-Herald, resulting in hate mail from both sides of the aisle. See more at jeffreykoterba.com. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Avatar photo

Randall Enos, Editorial Cartoonist

For 65 years Randall Enos has done cartoons and illustrations for TV, movies, books, comic strips, magazines, newspapers, posters and the like. Clients have included NBC, The New York Times, The National Lampoon, Playboy, Time, Rolling Stone, and many more. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.