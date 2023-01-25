Editorial cartoon by Daryl Cagle. The AP reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter Tuesday to congressional leaders saying she’s suspending the reinvestment of some federal bonds in a government workers’ savings plan — an additional “extraordinary” measure to buy time for President Joe Biden and Congress to raise the nation’s debt limit.
Daryl Cagle, Editorial Cartoonist
Daryl Cagle is the publisher of Cagle.com and owner of Cagle Cartoons, Inc,, which distributes editorial cartoons and columns to newspapers and digital publishers around the world.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Daryl Cagle, Editorial Cartoonist