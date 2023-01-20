Editorial cartoon by John Cole. The Georgia legislature recently adopted “problematic” new rules as both chambers passed resolutions shielding communication between lawmakers and third parties under legislative privilege. The Georgia legislature had already exempted itself from its Open Records Act, but the new rule would shield members from court proceedings as well, said Richard T. Griffiths, a spokesman and president emeritus for the Georgia First Amendment Foundation. Read it here
John Cole, Editorial Cartoonist
John Cole is a freelancer who is syndicated by CagleCartoons.com. He draws for the Tennessee Lookout, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Pilot, Southern Pines, NC, NC Policy Watch, and the Virginia Mercury.
