Gov. Ned Lamont’s second inaugural ball earlier this month was a star-studded affair and many state contractors and special interests contributed cash to pay for the evening. 

Held at the Bushnell Theater for the Performing Arts, the event ended up raising more than half a million dollars in sponsorships and ticket sales. The full cost of the event is still being determined and the Lamonts are expected to cover the difference.

By law, sponsorships are capped at $25,000 and lobbyists or state contractors are allowed to contribute since it’s not considered a benefit to a politician, but rather an official state event.

The biggest contributors topping out at $25,000 were LAZ Parking, Avangrid, Lockheed Martin, Google, Murphy’s Road Recycling, Deloitte, Hartford Distributors, Cigna, CVS/Aetna, United Health Care, Webster Bank, Travelers, and Eversource.

CompanyDonation amount
Stanley Black & Decker$20,000
Boehringer Ingelheim$15,000
Laz Parking$25,000
Raytheon$10,000
Eversource$25,000
Travelers$25,000
Comcast$15,000
Bank of America$5,000
Webster Bank$25,000
United Health Care$25,000
Nestle Waters$5,000
CVS Aetna$25,000
Cigna$25,000
Mohegan Tribal Nation$15,000
ATT$10,000
Dominion$15,000
Hartford Distributors$25,000
Deloitte$25,000
Murphy’s Road Recycling$25,000
Google$25,000
Anthem$10,000
Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation$10,000
CT Association of Health Care Facilities$25,000
HDR$5,000
LiUNA$15,000
Lockheed Martin$25,000
CT Association of Optometrists$15,000
Avangrid$25,000
Total:$515,000