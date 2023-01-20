Gov. Ned Lamont’s second inaugural ball earlier this month was a star-studded affair and many state contractors and special interests contributed cash to pay for the evening.

Held at the Bushnell Theater for the Performing Arts, the event ended up raising more than half a million dollars in sponsorships and ticket sales. The full cost of the event is still being determined and the Lamonts are expected to cover the difference.

By law, sponsorships are capped at $25,000 and lobbyists or state contractors are allowed to contribute since it’s not considered a benefit to a politician, but rather an official state event.