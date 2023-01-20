Editorial cartoon by Adam Zyglis. One of this week’s George Santos revelations came from a military veteran who says Santos stole $3000 from a fundraiser for his sick service dog. Vice reports that along with lying about being Jewish, using stolen checks in Brazil, and essentially inventing out of thin air much of his resumé before he was elected to Congress, you can now add one more allegation against George Santos: stealing money from a GoFundMe for a veteran’s dying service dog. Santos has since denied the allegation.
Adam Zyglis, Editorial Cartoonist
Adam Zyglis is the staff cartoonist for The Buffalo News. His cartoons are internationally syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
