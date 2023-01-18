Out-of-Pocket Classroom Expenses

Editorial cartoon by John Cole. The Associated Press reports that administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned that the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought to school despite searching his bag, the school system’s superintendent said.
John Cole, Editorial Cartoonist
John Cole is a freelancer who is syndicated by CagleCartoons.com. He draws for the Tennessee Lookout, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Pilot, Southern Pines, NC, NC Policy Watch, and the Virginia Mercury.
