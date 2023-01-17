GMC Terrain Credit: Courtesy photo / West Hartford Police Department

Information collected thus far by West Hartford Police in their investigation of the Dec. 20 hit-and-run killing of 89-year-old pedestrian Eugenia Yurovsky suggests that a GMC Terrain, with a model/year between 2010 and 2015 and possibly light-colored, was present in the area where the collision occurred. Police are hoping that the public will be able to assist in locating the vehicle and the driver involved in the pedestrian fatality.

Capt. Dan Moffo provided images of the type of vehicle – though not the actual vehicle – that police believe was involved in the incident. The vehicle likely has some front-end damage, police said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane, shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

