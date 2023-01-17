Controlling Women

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow. The Hill reported that the Missouri House of Representatives proposed a bill last week that would restrict women’s dress code in the state’s House of Representatives, but would not tighten the dress code for men, eventually passing a version of the bill calling for women to cover their arms.
John Darkow
John Darkow has been a professional cartoonist for over 20 years, spending the last 10 as the staff cartoonist at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He is syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.
