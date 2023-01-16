Editorial cartoon by Guy Parsons. We-Ha.com reports that the public is invited to the 27th annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life today, in-person, at the West Hartford Town Hall auditorium, 50 South Main Street, from 10-11:30 a.m. Each year the event that pays tribute to Dr. King’s ideals and vision grows more popular and inspiring. The celebration is free and open to people of all ages. Read it here!
Guy Parsons, Editorial Cartoonist
Guy is a cartoonist, designer, and illustrator. His work has appeared in Sports Illustrated, the Globe and Mail and the Calgary Herald, and his cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
