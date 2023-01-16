Connecticut’s average price per gallon of regular gasoline by county on Jan. 16, 2023. Credit: Screengrab composite / AAA / CTNewsJunkie

Gas prices remained relatively unchanged nationwide last week compared with the previous as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December, with demand dropping from 9.33 million barrels per day to 7.51 million, according to AAA and the Energy Information Administration.

A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average last week across the nation, according to AAA gas price data, and Connecticut’s average per gallon of regular unleaded stayed flat at $3.18. Gas prices have remained well below historic peaks reached in June 2022.

New data from the federal government shows that falling gas prices have helped ease inflation pains for consumers, despite warning that prices could go higher in the coming weeks.

“It is likely that the national average prices we saw heading into Christmas may have been the lows for this winter,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

AAA also reported that \the 10 states that saw the largest increases in their average gas prices last week were: Ohio (+22 cents), Colorado (+17 cents), Wyoming (+16 cents), Indiana (+16 cents), Iowa (+15 cents), North Carolina (+13 cents), Minnesota (+13 cents), Illinois (+12 cents), Michigan (+12 cents) and Arkansas (+12 cents).

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Connecticut. Gas prices are as of January 13. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Connecticut price data

– Gas current price: $3.17

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)

– Year change: $-0.32 (+-9.3%)

– Gas tax: $0.25 per gallon (#29 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.98 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.04

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.0%)

– Year change: +$1.36 (+37.0%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.44 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Connecticut

#1. Lower Fairfield County: $3.33

#2. Bridgeport: $3.30

#3. Windham: $3.20

#4. New London-Norwich (CT only): $3.15

#5. New Haven-Meriden: $3.13

#6. Hartford: $3.10

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $5.00

#2. California: $4.42

#3. Washington: $3.96

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.88

#2. Texas: $2.90

#3. Kansas: $2.91

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52