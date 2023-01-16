Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Connecticut last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13. Stocks headquartered in Connecticut, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 24 stocks that met the criteria in Connecticut were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +9.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#24. Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

– Last week price change: -2.8% (-$2.22)

– Market cap: $24.4 billion

– Headquarters: Hartford

– Sector: Multi-line Insurance

#23. Avangrid (AGR)

– Last week price change: -1.8% (-$0.79)

– Market cap: $16.8 billion

– Headquarters: Orange

– Sector: Electric Utilities

#22. W R Berkley Corp. (WRB)

– Last week price change: -1.3% (-$0.93)

– Market cap: $19.5 billion

– Headquarters: Greenwich

– Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

#21. Webster Financial Corp. (WBS)

– Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.15)

– Market cap: $8.4 billion

– Headquarters: Waterbury

– Sector: Regional Banks

#20. Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

– Last week price change: +0.5% (+$0.24)

– Market cap: $5.8 billion

– Headquarters: Stamford

– Sector: Metal & Glass Containers

#19. Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS)

– Last week price change: +1.7% (+$1.40)

– Market cap: $34.7 billion

– Headquarters: Farmington

– Sector: Industrial Machinery

#18. Synchrony Financial (SYF)

– Last week price change: +2.0% (+$0.67)

– Market cap: $15.1 billion

– Headquarters: Stamford

– Sector: Consumer Finance

#17. Gartner (IT)

– Last week price change: +2.2% (+$7.36)

– Market cap: $26.6 billion

– Headquarters: Stamford

– Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services

#16. Amphenol Corp. Class A (APH)

– Last week price change: +2.3% (+$1.80)

– Market cap: $47.8 billion

– Headquarters: Wallingford

– Sector: Electronic Components

#15. Hubbell Class B (HUBB)

– Last week price change: +3.3% (+$7.55)

– Market cap: $12.7 billion

– Headquarters: Shelton

– Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

#14. Crane Holdings Co. (CR)

– Last week price change: +3.3% (+$3.44)

– Market cap: $6.0 billion

– Headquarters: Stamford

– Sector: Industrial Machinery

#13. EMCOR Group (EME)

– Last week price change: +3.4% (+$5.05)

– Market cap: $7.3 billion

– Headquarters: Norwalk

– Sector: Construction & Engineering

#12. Cigna Corp. (CI)

– Last week price change: +3.8% (+$11.53)

– Market cap: $96.1 billion

– Headquarters: Bloomfield

– Sector: Health Care Services

#11. XPO Logistics (XPO)

– Last week price change: +3.9% (+$1.40)

– Market cap: $4.3 billion

– Headquarters: Greenwich

– Sector: Trucking

#10. United Rentals (URI)

– Last week price change: +3.9% (+$14.90)

– Market cap: $27.2 billion

– Headquarters: Stamford

– Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors

#9. FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

– Last week price change: +4.2% (+$16.90)

– Market cap: $16.1 billion

– Headquarters: Norwalk

– Sector: Financial Exchanges & Data

#8. SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

– Last week price change: +4.3% (+$2.27)

– Market cap: $14.0 billion

– Headquarters: Windsor

– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

#7. Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

– Last week price change: +4.3% (+$1.16)

– Market cap: $6.9 billion

– Headquarters: Norwalk

– Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services

#6. Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

– Last week price change: +4.8% (+$3.56)

– Market cap: $7.9 billion

– Headquarters: Greenwich

– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage

#5. RBC Bearings (RBC)

– Last week price change: +5.2% (+$11.04)

– Market cap: $6.5 billion

– Headquarters: Oxford

– Sector: Industrial Machinery

#4. Booking Holdings (BKNG)

– Last week price change: +5.6% (+$122.09)

– Market cap: $89.3 billion

– Headquarters: Norwalk

– Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

#3. Charter Communications Class A (CHTR)

– Last week price change: +5.6% (+$20.74)

– Market cap: $60.5 billion

– Headquarters: Stamford

– Sector: Cable & Satellite

#2. Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

– Last week price change: +6.3% (+$1.19)

– Market cap: $6.2 billion

– Headquarters: Greenwich

– Sector: Mortgage REITs

#1. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

– Last week price change: +9.7% (+$7.84)

– Market cap: $13.2 billion

– Headquarters: New Britain

– Sector: Industrial Machinery