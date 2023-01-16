Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Connecticut last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13. Stocks headquartered in Connecticut, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 24 stocks that met the criteria in Connecticut were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +9.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Connecticut
Stacker
#24. Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)
– Last week price change: -2.8% (-$2.22)
– Market cap: $24.4 billion
– Headquarters: Hartford
– Sector: Multi-line Insurance
Stacker
#23. Avangrid (AGR)
– Last week price change: -1.8% (-$0.79)
– Market cap: $16.8 billion
– Headquarters: Orange
– Sector: Electric Utilities
Stacker
#22. W R Berkley Corp. (WRB)
– Last week price change: -1.3% (-$0.93)
– Market cap: $19.5 billion
– Headquarters: Greenwich
– Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
Stacker
#21. Webster Financial Corp. (WBS)
– Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.15)
– Market cap: $8.4 billion
– Headquarters: Waterbury
– Sector: Regional Banks
Stacker
#20. Silgan Holdings (SLGN)
– Last week price change: +0.5% (+$0.24)
– Market cap: $5.8 billion
– Headquarters: Stamford
– Sector: Metal & Glass Containers
You may also like: Counties in Connecticut where people spend most of their paycheck on housing
Stacker
#19. Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS)
– Last week price change: +1.7% (+$1.40)
– Market cap: $34.7 billion
– Headquarters: Farmington
– Sector: Industrial Machinery
Stacker
#18. Synchrony Financial (SYF)
– Last week price change: +2.0% (+$0.67)
– Market cap: $15.1 billion
– Headquarters: Stamford
– Sector: Consumer Finance
Stacker
#17. Gartner (IT)
– Last week price change: +2.2% (+$7.36)
– Market cap: $26.6 billion
– Headquarters: Stamford
– Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services
Stacker
#16. Amphenol Corp. Class A (APH)
– Last week price change: +2.3% (+$1.80)
– Market cap: $47.8 billion
– Headquarters: Wallingford
– Sector: Electronic Components
Stacker
#15. Hubbell Class B (HUBB)
– Last week price change: +3.3% (+$7.55)
– Market cap: $12.7 billion
– Headquarters: Shelton
– Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment
You may also like: Recipes from Connecticut
Stacker
#14. Crane Holdings Co. (CR)
– Last week price change: +3.3% (+$3.44)
– Market cap: $6.0 billion
– Headquarters: Stamford
– Sector: Industrial Machinery
Stacker
#13. EMCOR Group (EME)
– Last week price change: +3.4% (+$5.05)
– Market cap: $7.3 billion
– Headquarters: Norwalk
– Sector: Construction & Engineering
Stacker
#12. Cigna Corp. (CI)
– Last week price change: +3.8% (+$11.53)
– Market cap: $96.1 billion
– Headquarters: Bloomfield
– Sector: Health Care Services
Stacker
#11. XPO Logistics (XPO)
– Last week price change: +3.9% (+$1.40)
– Market cap: $4.3 billion
– Headquarters: Greenwich
– Sector: Trucking
Stacker
#10. United Rentals (URI)
– Last week price change: +3.9% (+$14.90)
– Market cap: $27.2 billion
– Headquarters: Stamford
– Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Connecticut
Stacker
#9. FactSet Research Systems (FDS)
– Last week price change: +4.2% (+$16.90)
– Market cap: $16.1 billion
– Headquarters: Norwalk
– Sector: Financial Exchanges & Data
Stacker
#8. SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)
– Last week price change: +4.3% (+$2.27)
– Market cap: $14.0 billion
– Headquarters: Windsor
– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services
Stacker
#7. Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)
– Last week price change: +4.3% (+$1.16)
– Market cap: $6.9 billion
– Headquarters: Norwalk
– Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
Stacker
#6. Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)
– Last week price change: +4.8% (+$3.56)
– Market cap: $7.9 billion
– Headquarters: Greenwich
– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage
Stacker
#5. RBC Bearings (RBC)
– Last week price change: +5.2% (+$11.04)
– Market cap: $6.5 billion
– Headquarters: Oxford
– Sector: Industrial Machinery
You may also like: Countries Connecticut exports the most goods to
Stacker
#4. Booking Holdings (BKNG)
– Last week price change: +5.6% (+$122.09)
– Market cap: $89.3 billion
– Headquarters: Norwalk
– Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
Stacker
#3. Charter Communications Class A (CHTR)
– Last week price change: +5.6% (+$20.74)
– Market cap: $60.5 billion
– Headquarters: Stamford
– Sector: Cable & Satellite
Stacker
#2. Starwood Property Trust (STWD)
– Last week price change: +6.3% (+$1.19)
– Market cap: $6.2 billion
– Headquarters: Greenwich
– Sector: Mortgage REITs
Stacker
#1. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
– Last week price change: +9.7% (+$7.84)
– Market cap: $13.2 billion
– Headquarters: New Britain
– Sector: Industrial Machinery