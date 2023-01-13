Biden Garage Secret Memos

Editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund. Politico reports that Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel — former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur — to review the storage of sensitive documents discovered in spaces used by President Joe Biden during the years preceding his return to the White House.
