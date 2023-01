The intersection of Farmington Avenue and North/South Main Streets in West Hartford Center on Jan. 5, 2023. Just out of the shot in the crosswalk at the left, a man was crossing against the light and stopped in the middle of the road while traffic passed. Photo credit: Ronni Newton (we-ha.com file photo) Credit: Ronni Newton photo

In a period of eight days, five people died in West Hartford as a result of motor vehicle-related incidents, and in voting unanimously Tuesday night to adopt the “Vision Zero” initiative, town leaders said they were committing to a proactive plan to make roadways safer for all users.

* * *