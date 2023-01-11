Editorial cartoon by Randall Enos of Easton, CT. From Yahoo Finance: Here’s why the House GOP made defunding the IRS its first priority: The House Republicans’ first policy bill out of the gate didn’t address inflation or gas prices or immigration, but instead went after the Internal Revenue Service. The bill was passed Monday evening on a straight party-line vote of 221 to 210 to reverse much of the $80 billion in extra funding set aside for the agency by 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act. While it has little chance of it being enacted anytime soon with Democrats in control of the Senate and President Biden promising a veto, the prominence of the issue shows just how much the IRS has become a heated target of Republicans. Read more
For 65 years Randall Enos has done cartoons and illustrations for TV, movies, books, comic strips, magazines, newspapers, posters and the like. Clients have included NBC, The New York Times, The National Lampoon, Playboy, Time, Rolling Stone, and many more. His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
